Together on climate and agst tariffs Conte tells Abe
Rome
24 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 24 - Italy and Japan are together on fighting climate change and tariffs, Premier Giuseppe Conte told visiting Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe on Wednesday. Conte also said the two countries "share the same principles". Conte said there would be "synergic work" with Japan on connectivity. Abe said Japan was on Italy's side to make sure the next G20 is a success.
