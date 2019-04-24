Mercoledì 24 Aprile 2019 | 16:54

Rome
Together on climate and agst tariffs Conte tells Abe

Palermo
12 yrs asked for 'windfarm king' Nicastri

Never been a pen pusher says Conte

Bologna
Rimini reports 10 cases of unvaccinated kids

Milan
Lazio fans hang Mussolini banner near Piazzale Loreto

Rovigo
Abandoned newborn in serious condition

Milan
Eni reports quarterly profit of 1.09 bn euros

Rome
Cops find unsanitary conditions in retirement homes

Rome
90,000 irregular migrants in Italy since 2015 -Salvini

Pavia
Bogus doctor 'only had high-school diploma'

Vatican City
Injustice does not have last word tweets pope on martyrs

L'ANALISI
Bari, e adesso cosa si fa?Si accarezza il sogno scudetto

Si accarezza il sogno scudetto

 

LecceTecnologia
Lecce, ecco Dumbo: miniescavatore radiocomandato che pulisce le vasche Aqp

BariVerso il 26 maggio
Bari, due sondaggi sulle comunali: «Decaro vince al primo turno», «Ballottaggio con Di Rella»

BatLavoro
Barletta, sindacati soddisfatti: stop licenziamenti alla Timac

FoggiaL'intervista
Giannini: «Al treno-tram la Regione ha rinunciato»

TarantoPrimo caso a Sud
Taranto, operata di tumore al cervello mentre suona il violino

BrindisiStalking
Francavilla, non accetta la relazione dell'ex e aggredisce lui e la compagna: arrestata

MateraIn fiamme
Matera, divampa un incendio ferito un carabiniere

PotenzaIl nuovo volto della regione
Basilicata, Bardi prende tempo: giunta dopo i 10 giorni

Taranto, Di Maio atteso domani all'ex Ilva: con sé porta 4 ministri

Ilva, si dimettono i commissari, arrivano i nuovi. Di Maio: «Capisco rabbia tarantini, ma voglio che mi ascoltino»

Lecce, magistrati arrestati: chiesto incidente probatorio. Altro pm indagato

E a Pasqua si scopre il delitto contro il Sud

Taranto, ricoverato dopo incidente si getta dalla finestra dell'ospedale: morto 29enne

Mola, tra i rifiuti trova gratta e vinci fortunato: 100mila euro a ex pescatore

Rome

We share same principles Italy PM tells Japan PM

Rome, April 24 - Italy and Japan are together on fighting climate change and tariffs, Premier Giuseppe Conte told visiting Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe on Wednesday. Conte also said the two countries "share the same principles". Conte said there would be "synergic work" with Japan on connectivity. Abe said Japan was on Italy's side to make sure the next G20 is a success.

