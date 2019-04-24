Rimini reports 10 cases of unvaccinated kids

Bologna, April 24 - The Rimini council said Wednesday that it has reported the cases of 10 unvaccinated children who attended public nurseries in the northeastern city to criminal prosecutors. Children must have undergone a series of vaccinations to attend school in Italy to comply with the law. Unvaccinated children can be excluded from nursery schools, but in the case of older kids, they are allowed to go to school, while the parents face penalties. The city said it informed the parents that they would be reported to prosecutors and their children would not be able to attend the nurseries after a deadline to comply with the law on March 10.