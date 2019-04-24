Abandoned newborn in serious condition

Rovigo, April 24 - A newborn baby is in serious condition at a hospital in Adria after he was found abandoned in a bag near the cemetery in Rosolina Mare in the province of Rovigo. Some people who were visiting the cemetery heard cries coming from the bag, which was left beside a car park, and called authorities. The baby, who has been named George, weighs just under three kg and is in good condition, hospital sources said later. He was found with his placenta and umbilical cord still attached. George "literally devoured" his first feed, hospital sources said.