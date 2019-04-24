Eni reports quarterly profit of 1.09 bn euros

Together on climate and agst tariffs Conte tells Abe
Milan
24 Aprile 2019
Milan, April 24 - Italian energy giant Eni said Wednesday that it made a net profit of a whopping 1.09 billion euros in the first quarter of 2019, up 15% with respect to the same period last year.
