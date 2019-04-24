No self made men in Church says pope

Cops find unsanitary conditions in retirement homes
Vatican City
24 Aprile 2019
Vatican City, April 24 - There are no self made men in the Catholic Church, Pope Francis said at his weekly general audience in a sunny St Peter's Square Wednesday. The pope also said that not everything could be solved by justice and there was forgiveness for sins and wrongdoing. Francis added that in the reform of the Curia a super-decastery would be created for missionary work.
