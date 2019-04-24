Injustice does not have last word tweets pope on martyrs

Cops find unsanitary conditions in retirement homes
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, col fratello fa irruzione in casa e aggredisce ex moglie: arrestati
Ilva, si dimettono i commissari, arrivano i nuovi. Di Maio: «Capisco rabbia tarantini, ma voglio che mi ascoltino»
Vatican City
24 Aprile 2019
Vatican City, April 24 - Injustice does not have the last word, Pope Francis tweeted on martyrs Wednesday. "The martyrs of all times, with their faith in Christ, tell us that injustice does not have the last word: in the risen Lord we can continue to hope #Easter", he tweeted.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su