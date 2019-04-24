Cops find unsanitary conditions in retirement homes
Rome
24 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 24 - NAS health and hygiene police found unsanitary conditions in several retirement homes near Modena, Trapani and Messina during Easter inspections, police said Wednesday. The police reported overcrowding, dirt, and drugs past their use-by date. Three people were put under investigation after the searches, judicial sources said. One home was temporarily closed by police, they said. Hundreds of packages of drugs, worth an overall 600,000 euros, were seized.
