Bogus doctor 'only had high-school diploma'

24 Aprile 2019
Pavia, April 23 - A 63-year-old unemployed man has been pretending to be a doctor and making domestic visits for the last 30 years near Pavia despite only having a high-school diploma, police said Wednesday. The man posed as an immunologist from a Turin hospital and a Pavia foundation, police said. He has been cited for fraud.
