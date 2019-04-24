Mercoledì 24 Aprile 2019 | 15:23

Rome
Cops find unsanitary conditions in retirement homes

Rome
90,000 irregular migrants in Italy since 2015 -Salvini

Pavia
Bogus doctor 'only had high-school diploma'

Vatican City
Injustice does not have last word tweets pope on martyrs

Vatican City
No self made men in Church says pope

Rome
Don't link League to the mafia says Salvini

Livorno
Man dies in workplace accident at Livorno port

Rome
Petrol prices rise to over 2 euros a litre

Rovigo
Abandoned newborn in serious condition

Rome
'Ask M5S if govt will continue' says Salvini

Taranto
Di Maio calls on Salvini to sideline Siri

L'ANALISI
Bari, e adesso cosa si fa?Si accarezza il sogno scudetto

Bari, e adesso cosa si fa?
BatLavoro
Barletta, sindacati soddisfatti: stop licenziamenti alla Timac

FoggiaL'intervista
Giannini: «Al treno-tram la Regione ha rinunciato»

TarantoPrimo caso a Sud
Taranto, operata di tumore al cervello mentre suona il violino

BariNel quartiere San Paolo
Bari, col fratello fa irruzione in casa e aggredisce ex moglie: arrestati

LecceL'operazione dei cc
Lecce, distruggono i vetri di 5 auto e di un’ambulanza: denunciati

BrindisiStalking
Francavilla, non accetta la relazione dell'ex e aggredisce lui e la compagna: arrestata

MateraIn fiamme
Matera, divampa un incendio ferito un carabiniere

PotenzaIl nuovo volto della regione
Basilicata, Bardi prende tempo: giunta dopo i 10 giorni

Taranto, Di Maio atteso domani all'ex Ilva: con sé porta 4 ministri

Ilva, si dimettono i commissari, arrivano i nuovi. Di Maio: «Capisco rabbia tarantini, ma voglio che mi ascoltino»

Lecce, magistrati arrestati: chiesto incidente probatorio. Altro pm indagato

E a Pasqua si scopre il delitto contro il Sud

Taranto, ricoverato dopo incidente si getta dalla finestra dell'ospedale: morto 29enne

Mola, tra i rifiuti trova gratta e vinci fortunato: 100mila euro a ex pescatore

Rome

Don't link League to the mafia says Salvini

'Those talking about party should wash mouths out' says minister

Rome, April 24 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that there was no question of his League party having any links to the mafia. "Never put my name or that of the League next to the mafia," Salvini said when asked about calls from his government coalition partners for Transport Undersecretary Armando Siri to resign. "Those who talk about the League should wash their mouths out because we have got nothing to do with the mafia". Salvini has so far stood by Siri, a League member, who says he has done nothing wrong. Prosecutors suspect that Siri allegedly received money to modify a norm to be inserted into the 2018 DEF economic blueprint which would have favoured funding for firms operating in the renewable energy sector. The norm was never approved. Siri is suspected of having tried to favour a wind farm entrepreneur linked to Cosa Nostra and accused of helping the Sicilian mafia's number one fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro, Vito Nicastri, in exchange for a 30,000 bribe, prosecutors said.

