Man dies in workplace accident at Livorno port

Livorno, April 24 - A 51-year-old factory worker died in a workplace accident at the port of Livorno in Tuscany on Wednesday. The man was working for the Moby ferry line. According to a preliminary reconstruction he was on board a ferry and driving a forklift in the ship's garage when a part of a hydraulic ramp moved and hit him on the head. The man was originally from Torre del Greco near Naples, sources said. The incident, at the Calata Carrara dock, happened at around 10:30.