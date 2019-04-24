Abandoned newborn in serious condition

Cops find unsanitary conditions in retirement homes
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, col fratello fa irruzione in casa e aggredisce ex moglie: arrestati
Ilva, si dimettono i commissari, arrivano i nuovi. Di Maio: «Capisco rabbia tarantini, ma voglio che mi ascoltino»
Rovigo
24 Aprile 2019
Rovigo, April 24 - A newborn baby is in serious condition at a hospital in Adria after he was found abandoned in a bag near the cemetery in Rosolina Mare in the province of Rovigo. Some people who were visiting the cemetery heard cries coming from the bag, which was left beside a car park, and called authorities.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su