Petrol prices rise to over 2 euros a litre

Rome
24 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 24 - Italian petrol prices have risen to over two euros a litre on motorways, the industry ministry's fuel observatory said Wednesday. The observatory said the recent rises were due to the United States upping sanctions on Iran and tensions in Libya both causing crude oil prices to rise. The rises come on the eve of the April 25 Liberation Day holiday when many Italians will be taking to the roads. On the A1 north-south motorway near Arezzo, prices at a service station rose to 2.041 euros a litre. Near Florence petrol was costing 2.051 euros a litre, near Naples 2.071 euros, and near Milan 2.020 euros.
