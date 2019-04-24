'Ask M5S if govt will continue' says Salvini

(see related stories on Siri, Save Rome measures) Rome, April 24 - Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini said "ask my friends in the 5-Star Movement" on Wednesday when asked if the coalition government was set to continue. The League-M5S government has been hit by a series of big arguments, including a row over whether Transport Undersecretary Armando Siri, a League member, should quit after he was put under investigation in a corruption probe and measures to help the city of Rome with its big debts. "I've made the commitment not to respond to provocation," Salvini added. "Today I've read five to 10 statements against me. "The League ministers and lawmakers have been told not to reply. "As far as I'm concerned, I'll keep working for Italy in the coming years and I hope the others want to work too". Fellow Deputy Premier and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio played down talk of the government collapsing. "Let's stop the rows. The government will keep going for four more years," said Di Maio, who is also labour and industry minister. "This is an executive that can really change things and we believe in it".