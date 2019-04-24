Di Maio calls on Salvini to sideline Siri

Taranto, April 24 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday reiterated his call for Transport Undersecretary Armando Siri to quit after he was put under investigation in a corruption probe. The issue has caused considerable tension between Di Maio's 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League of fellow Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has so far rejected calls for Siri to be ousted. Siri, a League member, denies any wrongdoing in a case about an amendment for wind energy. "What we are asking for on the Siri case is another act of trust, as trust should be renewed with concrete gestures," Di Maio said in Taranto. "Matteo Salvini and I have done great things together in the first months of this government. "We founded this government on a relationship of trust that took a concrete form in the signing of the contract of government. "The League should show it has got nothing to do with this by distancing Siri from the government. "Otherwise, I'll start to get worried about seeing the League and Salvini defend Armando Siri to the hilt, even though I'm sure that he's innocent". Perché altrimenti io comincio a preoccuparmi nel vedere la Lega e Salvini difendere a spada tratta Armando Siri che, per assurdo, io sono sicuro che sarà innocente". Lo ha detto il vicepremier e ministro per lo Sviluppo economico, Luigi Di Maio, parlando con i giornalisti a Taranto.( iri: Salvini, Conte non ha chiesto dimissioni ++ ROMA ROMA, 24 APR - "No". Così il vicepremier Matteo Salvini ha risposto ad una domanda sul fatto se il premier Giuseppe Conte avesse chiesto le dimissioni del sottosegretario Armando Siri. ++ Fonti Chigi,Conte sentirà Siri prima di andare in Cina ++ Incontro tra loro al rientro del premier ROMA ROMA, 24 APR - Il presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte, sentirà telefonicamente il sottosegretario Armando Siri prima della partenza per la Cina. E' quanto si apprende da fonti di Palazzo Chigi. L'incontro tra Conte e Siri - proseguono le stesse fonti - si terrà al rientro del premier in Italia