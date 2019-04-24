Landini blasts Salvini for snubbing Liberation Day march

Turin, April 24 - Maurizio Landini, the head of Italy's biggest trade-union confederation CGIL, on Wednesday blasted Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini for saying he would snub events to mark Italian Liberation Day on Thursday. "He's doing a serious thing against the country and its history," Landini said. April 25 is the day Italy celebrates its liberation from fascism and Nazism by the Allies. Landini said Salvini "can go around and say the things he says thanks to the Resistance and the Liberation". Salvini said he won't take place in April 25 marches because he will be in Corleone supporting police in the fight against the mafia.