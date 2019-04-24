Former state witness murdered in Chiavari

Genoa, April 24 - A Sicilian man who was a former state's witness was killed in Chiavari, allegedly shot in the neck with a small-caliber pistol from close range. Pino Orazio's body was found outside his car in a supermarket parking lot. The 70-year-old victim was an important State witness who helped investigators get to the bottom of a bloody mafia war that took place in Catania in the 1990s.