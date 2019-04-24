Mercoledì 24 Aprile 2019 | 13:51

Savona

Two women go missing in Letimbro River

Pair may have underestimating the strength of the water

Two women go missing in Letimbro River

Savona, April 24 - A search is underway on Wednesday for two women who went missing after attempting to cross a ford in the Letimbro River on Tuesday evening. Sources said the women most likely fell into the river after underestimating the strength of the current in the dark.

