Two women go missing in Letimbro River

Di Maio calls on Salvini to sideline Siri
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Bari, col fratello fa irruzione in casa e aggredisce ex moglie: arrestati
Ilva, si dimettono i commissari, arrivano i nuovi. Di Maio: «Capisco rabbia tarantini, ma voglio che mi ascoltino»
Savona
24 Aprile 2019
Savona, April 24 - A search is underway on Wednesday for two women who went missing after attempting to cross a ford in the Letimbro River on Tuesday evening. Sources said the women most likely fell into the river after underestimating the strength of the current in the dark.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su