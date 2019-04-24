Woman's body found after car swept away

Teacher denies being 'mole' for rightwing migrant protests
Castelnuovo Val di Cecina
24 Aprile 2019
Castelnuovo Val di Cecina, April 24 - The body of an 80-year-old woman was recovered on Wednesday after she had gone missing Tuesday when the car she was in with her husband was hit by a rain-swollen river near Pisa. Her body was found about 5km from where the car was swept away. Her husband had managed to get to safety.
