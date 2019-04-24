Teacher denies being 'mole' for rightwing migrant protests
Rome
24 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 24 - A nursery school teacher suspected of providing neo-fascist group CasaPound with confidential information about foreigners being assigned council flats on the outskirts of Rome called the allegations "truly absurd" on Wednesday. "I go out to go to school and that's it," the teacher told ANSA. CasaPound allegedly used information leaked from a civil servant to stage protests when migrants were assigned council homes.
