Tridico says 900,000 families applied for basic income

Rome
24 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 24 - Pasquale Tridico, head of the Italian pensions and social security agency INPS, said Wednesday that 900,000 families have so far applied for the government's 'citizenship wage' basic income, for a total of 2.7 million people, which he called a "good result". He said not all applications have been processed and the rejection rate is 25%.
