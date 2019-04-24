Bulk of 'Save Rome' measures dropped amid govt tension

Rome, April 24 - One of the most tense cabinet meetings of Premier Giuseppe Conte's executive ended after four hours overnight with the bulk of measures for the city of Rome that the 5-Star Movement (M5S) had been pressing for removed from a government decree aimed at boosting growth. Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini had blocked the so-called 'Save Rome' measures, which would have seen part of the city's debt transferred to the State, saying the capital should not have preferential treatment over other councils. The M5S, which administers Rome, was in favour of the measures, saying it would have made it possible to slash interest payments on the debt and arguing the benefits would not be limited to Rome. Indeed, the M5S has said it will seek to have the measures reinstated when the decree passes through parliament. Deputy Premier, Labour and Industry Minister and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio arrived at the cabinet meeting late, having recorded an interview for a TV show and seeing Salvini announce that the League had won its battle over the 'Save Rome' measures. The tension was such that, according to sources, at one point Conte, apparently annoyed by Salvini's tactics, told interior minister that "we are not your pen pushers".