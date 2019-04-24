School strike called off after deal with govt

Rome, April 24 - A teachers strike scheduled to take place on May 17 has been called off after school unions reached an agreement with Premier Giuseppe Conte's government in an overnight meeting that ended early on Wednesday. The agreement, which Education Minister Marco Bussetti helped negotiate, entails the government setting aside more money for pay rises in a renewal of the sector's collective contract and pledges for solutions to the plight of teachers and other education workers not on steady contracts. "The government has committed itself to finding the necessary resources for the contract renewal, guaranteeing an appropriate increase in salaries," Conte said on Facebook.