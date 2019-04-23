Woman, 80, missing as car hit by swollen river

Pisa, April 23 - An 80-year-old woman is missing after a car with a couple inside was hit by a rain-swollen river near Pisa on Tuesday, local sources said. The husband and wife were in the car and one of them managed to get out safely, they said. The incident happened at Castelnuovo Val di Cecina. Rescue teams are searching for the woman. The area was said to be hilly and very steep, sources said. A violent storm is sweeping the area, they said. Fire services said later the wife was trapped in the car while the husband got out safely. But she was not in the car when it was later recovered. The couple, from the Milan area, were visiting Pisa for easter.