Martedì 23 Aprile 2019 | 20:18

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Ready to clear things up says Siri defence

Ready to clear things up says Siri defence

 
Pisa
Woman, 80, missing as car hit by swollen river

Woman, 80, missing as car hit by swollen river

 
Rome
ILVA commissioners quit

ILVA commissioners quit

 
Rome
Cabinet meeting put off till 19:00

Cabinet meeting put off till 19:00

 
Rome
Cabinet meeting put off till 19:00

Cabinet meeting put off till 19:00

 
Rome
ILVA commissioners quit

ILVA commissioners quit

 
Marsala
Priest gets 1 yr 10 mts for abusing minor

Priest gets 1 yr 10 mts for abusing minor

 
Pisa
Person missing as car hit by swollen river

Person missing as car hit by swollen river

 
Rome
Receive gay migrants if under threat at home-top court

Receive gay migrants if under threat at home-top court

 
Rome
Renew Radio Radicale convention says media watchdog

Renew Radio Radicale convention says media watchdog

 
Pisa
Person missing as car hit by swollen river

Person missing as car hit by swollen river

 

Il Biancorosso

L'ANALISI
Bari, e adesso cosa si fa?Si accarezza il sogno scudetto

Bari, e adesso cosa si fa?
Si accarezza il sogno scudetto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceL'inchiesta
Lecce, magistrati arrestati: chiesto incidente probatorio. Altro pm indagato

Lecce, magistrati arrestati: chiesto incidente probatorio. Altro pm indagato

 
FoggiaSull'Isola di Capraia
Migranti, 17 curdi sbarcano alle Isole Tremiti: tra loro donne e bambini

Migranti, 18 curdi sbarcano alle Isole Tremiti: tra loro bimbo paraplegico

 
PotenzaLe indagini
Disastro ambientale Val D'agri, suicida avvisò con memoriale

Disastro ambientale Val D'agri, suicida avvisò con memoriale

 
BariL'intervista
Loredana Ascenza Fasano: «Ricomincio dai Verdi dopo la rinuncia ambientalista M5S»

Loredana Ascenza Fasano: «Ricomincio dai Verdi dopo la rinuncia ambientalista M5S»

 
MateraOperazione della Polizia
Metaponto, nello zaino con un chilo di droga: in cella gambiano

Metaponto, nello zaino con un chilo di droga: in cella gambiano

 
BatIl furto
Trinitapoli, rubano 5mila carciofi dai campi: 4 arresti

Trinitapoli, rubano 5mila carciofi dai campi: 4 arresti

 
BrindisiVento forte
Brindisi, maltempo blocca nel porto traghetto per Valona

Brindisi, traghetto bloccato dal vento nel porto: era diretto a Valona

 
TarantoL'operazione dei cc
Laterza, ruba alcol, soldi e tabacchi in un bar: arrestato 40enne

Laterza, ruba alcol, soldi e tabacchi in un bar: arrestato 40enne

 
Mola, tra i rifiuti trova gratta e vinci fortunato: 100mila euro a ex pescatore

Mola, tra i rifiuti trova gratta e vinci fortunato: 100mila euro a ex pescatore

Monopoli, si soffoca con un boccone di carne: morto 26enne

Monopoli, si soffoca con un boccone di carne: morto 26enne

Taranto, ricoverato dopo incidente si getta dalla finestra dell'ospedale: morto 29enne

Taranto, ricoverato dopo incidente si getta dalla finestra dell'ospedale: morto 29enne

Incidente stradale sulla Terlizzi - Molfetta: muore una ragazza

Incidente sulla Terlizzi-Molfetta, auto si ribalta: muore una ragazza

E a Pasqua si scopre il delitto contro il Sud

E a Pasqua si scopre il delitto contro il Sud

Rome

Ready to clear things up says Siri defence

League undersecretary accused of taking bribe from windfarm king

Ready to clear things up says Siri defence

Rome, April 23 - The defence attorney for Armando Siri, the League Transport Undersecretary accused of taking a 30,000 euro bribe from a Sicilian windfarm king linked to Cosa Nostra's No.1 fugitive, said Tuesday "we are ready to clear things up, if it were deemed necessary or even only opportune, in the respective institutionally competent fora". Transport and Infrastructure Undersecretary Siri was placed under investigation in a Rome and Palermo corruption probe Thursday. According to prosecutors, Siri allegedly received money to modify a norm to be inserted into the 2018 DEF economic blueprint which would have favoured funding for firms operating in the renewable energy sector. The norm was never approved. Siri is alleged to have tried to favour a wind farm entrepreneur linked to Cosa Nostra and accused of helping the Sicilian mafia's number one fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro, Vito Nicastri, in exchange for a 30,000 bribe, prosecutors said. The bribe was allegedly handed over by university professor Paolo Arata, a businessman and expert on the League's energy policy, and by Nicastri in Rome. Arata was described as a "wheeler-dealer" operating between the League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party. Rome prosecutors said in their search warrant that Siri had used his public role for private interests. Siri is the leading ideologue behind the League's 'flat tax' proposals and among the protagonists of leader Matteo Salvini's switch to a nationalist rather than regionalist stance. For the government, he is following the dossier on the revamp and relaunch of bankrupt former flag carrier Alitalia. He has not been charged, and has strenuously denied the bribe accusation. The League has also come under fire after Cabinet Secretary Gianfranco Giorgetti hired Arata's son.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati