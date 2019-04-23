Cabinet meeting put off till 19:00

Rome, April 23 - A cabinet meeting expected to debate the 'Save Rome' measures splitting the government partners has been put off till 19:00, premier's office sources said Tuesday. The senior government partner, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), is in favour of the measures. But the junior partner, the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party, is against the package. The package, which had been expected to go into a government package aimed at boosting growth, aims to boost funding for Rome and help it cut its large debt. M5S leader said earlier he hoped to persuade his fellow deputy premier and League leader, Matteo Salvini, about the importance of the package at the cabinet meeting. The government partners are currently at odds over a range of issues including celebrating Liberation Day on Thursday and a probe in which a League undersecretary, Armando Siri, has been accused of taking a 30,000 euro bribe from a Sicilian windfarm king allegedly linked to Cosa Nostra's no.1 fugitive. photo: Premier Giuseppe Conte