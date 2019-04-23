Martedì 23 Aprile 2019 | 18:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Cabinet meeting put off till 19:00

Cabinet meeting put off till 19:00

 
Rome
Cabinet meeting put off till 19:00

Cabinet meeting put off till 19:00

 
Rome
ILVA commissioners quit

ILVA commissioners quit

 
Marsala
Priest gets 1 yr 10 mts for abusing minor

Priest gets 1 yr 10 mts for abusing minor

 
Pisa
Person missing as car hit by swollen river

Person missing as car hit by swollen river

 
Rome
Receive gay migrants if under threat at home-top court

Receive gay migrants if under threat at home-top court

 
Rome
Renew Radio Radicale convention says media watchdog

Renew Radio Radicale convention says media watchdog

 
Pisa
Person missing as car hit by swollen river

Person missing as car hit by swollen river

 
Rome
Di Maio slams Liberation day 'denialists'

Di Maio slams Liberation day 'denialists'

 
Vatican City
Pope marks Name Day by donating rosaries

Pope marks Name Day by donating rosaries

 
Rome
Homeless man stabbed by homeless man at Termini

Homeless man stabbed by homeless man at Termini

 

Il Biancorosso

L'ANALISI
Bari, e adesso cosa si fa?Si accarezza il sogno scudetto

Bari, e adesso cosa si fa?
Si accarezza il sogno scudetto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

FoggiaSull'Isola di Capraia
Migranti, 17 curdi sbarcano alle Isole Tremiti: tra loro donne e bambini

Migranti, 17 curdi sbarcano alle Isole Tremiti: tra loro donne e bambini

 
PotenzaLe indagini
Disastro ambientale Val D'agri, suicida avvisò con memoriale

Disastro ambientale Val D'agri, suicida avvisò con memoriale

 
BariL'intervista
Loredana Ascenza Fasano: «Ricomincio dai Verdi dopo la rinuncia ambientalista M5S»

Loredana Ascenza Fasano: «Ricomincio dai Verdi dopo la rinuncia ambientalista M5S»

 
MateraOperazione della Polizia
Metaponto, nello zaino con un chilo di droga: in cella gambiano

Metaponto, nello zaino con un chilo di droga: in cella gambiano

 
BatIl furto
Trinitapoli, rubano 5mila carciofi dai campi: 4 arresti

Trinitapoli, rubano 5mila carciofi dai campi: 4 arresti

 
BrindisiVento forte
Brindisi, maltempo blocca nel porto traghetto per Valona

Brindisi, traghetto bloccato dal vento nel porto: era diretto a Valona

 
TarantoL'operazione dei cc
Laterza, ruba alcol, soldi e tabacchi in un bar: arrestato 40enne

Laterza, ruba alcol, soldi e tabacchi in un bar: arrestato 40enne

 
HomeIl martedì dei leccesi
A Lecce la Pasquetta continua con «Lu riu»: tra pic nic e musica

A Lecce la Pasquetta continua con «Lu riu»: tra pic nic e musica

 
Mola, tra i rifiuti trova gratta e vinci fortunato: 100mila euro a ex pescatore

Mola, tra i rifiuti trova gratta e vinci fortunato: 100mila euro a ex pescatore

Monopoli, si soffoca con un boccone di carne: morto 26enne

Monopoli, si soffoca con un boccone di carne: morto 26enne

Taranto, ricoverato dopo incidente si getta dalla finestra dell'ospedale: morto 29enne

Taranto, ricoverato dopo incidente si getta dalla finestra dell'ospedale: morto 29enne

Incidente stradale sulla Terlizzi - Molfetta: muore una ragazza

Incidente sulla Terlizzi-Molfetta, auto si ribalta: muore una ragazza

Cambio set per Checco Zalone: da Gravina si sposta ad Acquaviva

Cambio set per Checco Zalone: da Gravina si sposta ad Acquaviva

Rome

Cabinet meeting put off till 19:00

M5S, League split over 'Save Rome' measures

Cabinet meeting put off till 19:00

Rome, April 23 - A cabinet meeting expected to debate the 'Save Rome' measures splitting the government partners has been put off till 19:00, premier's office sources said Tuesday. The senior government partner, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), is in favour of the measures. But the junior partner, the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party, is against the package. The package, which had been expected to go into a government package aimed at boosting growth, aims to boost funding for Rome and help it cut its large debt. M5S leader said earlier he hoped to persuade his fellow deputy premier and League leader, Matteo Salvini, about the importance of the package at the cabinet meeting. The government partners are currently at odds over a range of issues including celebrating Liberation Day on Thursday and a probe in which a League undersecretary, Armando Siri, has been accused of taking a 30,000 euro bribe from a Sicilian windfarm king allegedly linked to Cosa Nostra's no.1 fugitive. photo: Premier Giuseppe Conte

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati