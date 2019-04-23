ILVA commissioners quit

Rome, April 23 - Three commissioners overseeing a clean-up and revamp of the huge, troubled and polluting ILVA steel plant at Taranto in Puglia on Tuesday presented their resignations to Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio. The resignations will take effect on June 1, Di Maio said. Two new extraordinary commissioners will be named "shortly", he said. He said phase two of the commissioners' project, in which "we will plan and realise the future of Taranto", was now opening up. This will focus, he said, on the "environmental clean-up activities and the economic and social relaunch of the local area". Di Maio, who is also deputy premier and labour minister, said the "permanent institutional talks" on the plant led by the industry ministry would start on Wednesday. The Taranto plant, which has been linked to high local cancer rates, is the largest steel plant in Europe. Di Maio issued a statement thanking Corrado Carrubba, Piero Gnudi and Enrico Laghi for their work.