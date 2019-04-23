Priest gets 1 yr 10 mts for abusing minor

Marsala, April 23 - An elderly Italian priest got a suspended sentence of one years ten months Tuesday for sexual violence against a minor from the Gambia. Father Nicolò Genna, 76, was found guilty of offering the boy money and a job in exchange for sex. Father Genna has been a parish priest in Marsala for the last 40 years. He was found guilty of trying to sexually abuse the boy, judicial sources said. The attempted abuse took place in the priest's contrada Addolorata parish, they said.