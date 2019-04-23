Martedì 23 Aprile 2019 | 16:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Pisa
Person missing as car hit by swollen river

Person missing as car hit by swollen river

 
Rome
Receive gay migrants if under threat at home-top court

Receive gay migrants if under threat at home-top court

 
Rome
Renew Radio Radicale convention says media watchdog

Renew Radio Radicale convention says media watchdog

 
Pisa
Person missing as car hit by swollen river

Person missing as car hit by swollen river

 
Rome
Di Maio slams Liberation day 'denialists'

Di Maio slams Liberation day 'denialists'

 
Vatican City
Pope marks Name Day by donating rosaries

Pope marks Name Day by donating rosaries

 
Rome
Homeless man stabbed by homeless man at Termini

Homeless man stabbed by homeless man at Termini

 
Salerno
Man, 64, stabs ex, 38, in Salerno street

Man, 64, stabs ex, 38, in Salerno street

 
Rome
I'll show Salvini how 'Save Rome' saves money -Di Maio

I'll show Salvini how 'Save Rome' saves money -Di Maio

 
Rome
Di Maio slams Liberation day 'denialists'

Di Maio slams Liberation day 'denialists'

 
Bari
Man finds winning scratch card in rubbish

Man finds winning scratch card in rubbish

 

Il Biancorosso

L'ANALISI
Bari, e adesso cosa si fa?Si accarezza il sogno scudetto

Bari, e adesso cosa si fa?
Si accarezza il sogno scudetto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraOperazione della Polizia
Metaponto, nello zaino con un chilo di droga: in cella gambiano

Metaponto, nello zaino con un chilo di droga: in cella gambiano

 
BatIl furto
Trinitapoli, rubano 5mila carciofi dai campi: 4 arresti

Trinitapoli, rubano 5mila carciofi dai campi: 4 arresti

 
FoggiaViolenza in famiglia
Rodi Garganico, minaccia i parenti con bastone e aggredisce i cc: arrestato 60enne

Rodi Garganico, minaccia i parenti con bastone e aggredisce i Cc

 
Bari le proposte dell’anas
Tangenziale da «liberare» tre opzioni da Bari a Mola

Tangenziale da «liberare» tre opzioni da Bari a Mola

 
BrindisiVento forte
Brindisi, maltempo blocca nel porto traghetto per Valona

Brindisi, traghetto bloccato dal vento nel porto: era diretto a Valona

 
TarantoL'operazione dei cc
Laterza, ruba alcol, soldi e tabacchi in un bar: arrestato 40enne

Laterza, ruba alcol, soldi e tabacchi in un bar: arrestato 40enne

 
PotenzaPetrolio lucano
Basilicata, Rockhopper rilancia: è scontro con Di Maio

Basilicata, Rockhopper rilancia: è scontro con Di Maio

 
HomeIl martedì dei leccesi
A Lecce la Pasquetta continua con «Lu riu»: tra pic nic e musica

A Lecce la Pasquetta continua con «Lu riu»: tra pic nic e musica

 
Mola, tra i rifiuti trova gratta e vinci fortunato: 100mila euro a ex pescatore

Mola, tra i rifiuti trova gratta e vinci fortunato: 100mila euro a ex pescatore

Monopoli, si soffoca con un boccone di carne: morto 26enne

Monopoli, si soffoca con un boccone di carne: morto 26enne

Taranto, ricoverato dopo incidente si getta dalla finestra dell'ospedale: morto 29enne

Taranto, ricoverato dopo incidente si getta dalla finestra dell'ospedale: morto 29enne

Incidente stradale sulla Terlizzi - Molfetta: muore una ragazza

Incidente sulla Terlizzi-Molfetta, auto si ribalta: muore una ragazza

Cambio set per Checco Zalone: da Gravina si sposta ad Acquaviva

Cambio set per Checco Zalone: da Gravina si sposta ad Acquaviva

Rome

Renew Radio Radicale convention says media watchdog

Govt announced convention would not be renewed

Renew Radio Radicale convention says media watchdog

Rome, April 23 - The government should renew Radio Radicale's convention to cover parliamentary debates, media watchdog AGCOM said Tuesday. The government recently said it would not be renewing the convention, sparking protests from the opposition. AGCOM said in light of the government's announcement, the government should set up procedures to task a broadcaster to cover parliamentary debates. Failing that, and pending a "comprehensive" reform of the coverage, it said Radio Radicale's convention should be extended. Last week Premier Giuseppe Conte said that the possible removal of Radio Radicale's public funding for its coverage of parliamentary debates and other political stories was not imminent. "A three-year plan was done for Radio Radicale and that is valid as a transitional regime," Conte said, adding that a final decision will be made at the end of a consultation process for a reform of Italian media. The historic Radical Party broadcaster, however, said that the three-year plan Conte referred to does not apply to it and said the 2019 budget law had ended its convention for parliamentary work from May and had removed all its public funding as of January 1, 2020. RAI CEO Fabrizio Salini said that the State broadcaster may intervene. "There have been meetings with Radio Radicale and we are aware of the value of the Radio Radicale archive," Salini told the public broadcaster's parliamentary oversight body. "There hasn't been a positive outcome so far, but we suggested another meeting and there could be concrete proposals from us".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati