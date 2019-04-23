Martedì 23 Aprile 2019 | 16:48

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Pisa
Person missing as car hit by swollen river

Person missing as car hit by swollen river

 
Rome
Receive gay migrants if under threat at home-top court

Receive gay migrants if under threat at home-top court

 
Rome
Renew Radio Radicale convention says media watchdog

Renew Radio Radicale convention says media watchdog

 
Pisa
Person missing as car hit by swollen river

Person missing as car hit by swollen river

 
Rome
Di Maio slams Liberation day 'denialists'

Di Maio slams Liberation day 'denialists'

 
Vatican City
Pope marks Name Day by donating rosaries

Pope marks Name Day by donating rosaries

 
Rome
Homeless man stabbed by homeless man at Termini

Homeless man stabbed by homeless man at Termini

 
Salerno
Man, 64, stabs ex, 38, in Salerno street

Man, 64, stabs ex, 38, in Salerno street

 
Rome
I'll show Salvini how 'Save Rome' saves money -Di Maio

I'll show Salvini how 'Save Rome' saves money -Di Maio

 
Rome
Di Maio slams Liberation day 'denialists'

Di Maio slams Liberation day 'denialists'

 
Bari
Man finds winning scratch card in rubbish

Man finds winning scratch card in rubbish

 

Il Biancorosso

L'ANALISI
Bari, e adesso cosa si fa?Si accarezza il sogno scudetto

Bari, e adesso cosa si fa?
Si accarezza il sogno scudetto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

MateraOperazione della Polizia
Metaponto, nello zaino con un chilo di droga: in cella gambiano

Metaponto, nello zaino con un chilo di droga: in cella gambiano

 
BatIl furto
Trinitapoli, rubano 5mila carciofi dai campi: 4 arresti

Trinitapoli, rubano 5mila carciofi dai campi: 4 arresti

 
FoggiaViolenza in famiglia
Rodi Garganico, minaccia i parenti con bastone e aggredisce i cc: arrestato 60enne

Rodi Garganico, minaccia i parenti con bastone e aggredisce i Cc

 
Bari le proposte dell’anas
Tangenziale da «liberare» tre opzioni da Bari a Mola

Tangenziale da «liberare» tre opzioni da Bari a Mola

 
BrindisiVento forte
Brindisi, maltempo blocca nel porto traghetto per Valona

Brindisi, traghetto bloccato dal vento nel porto: era diretto a Valona

 
TarantoL'operazione dei cc
Laterza, ruba alcol, soldi e tabacchi in un bar: arrestato 40enne

Laterza, ruba alcol, soldi e tabacchi in un bar: arrestato 40enne

 
PotenzaPetrolio lucano
Basilicata, Rockhopper rilancia: è scontro con Di Maio

Basilicata, Rockhopper rilancia: è scontro con Di Maio

 
HomeIl martedì dei leccesi
A Lecce la Pasquetta continua con «Lu riu»: tra pic nic e musica

A Lecce la Pasquetta continua con «Lu riu»: tra pic nic e musica

 
Mola, tra i rifiuti trova gratta e vinci fortunato: 100mila euro a ex pescatore

Mola, tra i rifiuti trova gratta e vinci fortunato: 100mila euro a ex pescatore

Monopoli, si soffoca con un boccone di carne: morto 26enne

Monopoli, si soffoca con un boccone di carne: morto 26enne

Taranto, ricoverato dopo incidente si getta dalla finestra dell'ospedale: morto 29enne

Taranto, ricoverato dopo incidente si getta dalla finestra dell'ospedale: morto 29enne

Incidente stradale sulla Terlizzi - Molfetta: muore una ragazza

Incidente sulla Terlizzi-Molfetta, auto si ribalta: muore una ragazza

Cambio set per Checco Zalone: da Gravina si sposta ad Acquaviva

Cambio set per Checco Zalone: da Gravina si sposta ad Acquaviva

Pisa

Person missing as car hit by swollen river

Near Pisa

Person missing as car hit by swollen river

Pisa, April 23 - One person is missing after a car was hit by a rain-swollen river near Pisa on Tuesday, local sources said. A husband and wife were in the car and one of them managed to get out safely, they said. The incident happened at Castelnuovo Val di Cecina. Rescue teams are searching for the missing person. The area was said to be hilly and very steep, sources said. A violent storm is sweeping the area, they said. Fire services said later the wife was trapped in the car while the husband got out.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati