Person missing as car hit by swollen river

Pisa, April 23 - One person is missing after a car was hit by a rain-swollen river near Pisa on Tuesday, local sources said. A husband and wife were in the car and one of them managed to get out safely, they said. The incident happened at Castelnuovo Val di Cecina. Rescue teams are searching for the missing person. The area was said to be hilly and very steep, sources said. A violent storm is sweeping the area, they said.