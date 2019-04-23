Pope marks Name Day by donating rosaries

Person missing as car hit by swollen river
Vatican City
23 Aprile 2019
Vatican City, April 23 - On his Name Day, the feast of St George, Pope Francis donated 6,000 rosaries from World Youth Day to young people from the Archdiocese of Milan. The youth were taking part in a Mass celebrated in St Peter's Basilica on Tuesday by Milan's Archbishop, Mario Delpini. Francis, 82, was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina.
