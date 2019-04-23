I'll show Salvini how 'Save Rome' saves money -Di Maio

(see related) Rome, April 23 - Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday that he is confident he will be able to convince fellow Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini to support the so-called 'Save Rome' measures. This would see a chunk of the city of Rome's big debt transferred to the State and reportedly make it easier to negotiate lower interest on the capital's debt. "I think it is serious that the zero-cost measure for the capital is being hit for campaigning (for the European elections)," 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Di Maio said. "(League leader) Salvini probably hasn't understood the nature of the measure, given that it doesn't just aim to stop Roman people paying interest on a 20-year-old debt, but all of the Italian people. "I'll explain all this to Salvini myself and I'm sure we'll find a solution".