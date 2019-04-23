Man arrested over oil-plant leak in Basilicata

Potenza, April 23 - A manager for Italian energy giant Eni was put under house arrest on Tuesday in relation to an investigation into an oil leak that contaminated the water catchment of the Val 'Agri area of Basilicata in February 2017. The arrested man was the chief of the Viggiano oil plant near Potenza at the time. In total 13 people, including members of a regional expert committee and Eni officials, are under investigation.