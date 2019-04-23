Italian property market back up to 2010 level - ISTAT

Martedì 23 Aprile 2019 | 14:58

Rome
Statistics agency reports strong growth in last quarter of 2018

Rome, April 23 - The Italian property market is back up to the level it reached in 2010, ISTAT said on Tuesday. "In the fourth quarter of 2018, the seasonally adjusted sales index registered an acceleration in growth which, at the national level, reached the average values of 2010, driven by transactions in the north of the country," the national statistics agency said.

