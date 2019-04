Brussels, April 23 - Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 132.2% in 2018, up from 131.4% in 2017, Eurostat said on Tuesday. The EU's statistics office said Italy's public debt was the highest in the bloc after Greece's at 181.1%. It said Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio for 2018 was 2.1%, down from 2.4% in 2017.