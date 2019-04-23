Calls for Salvini spin-doctor to quit over machine-gun photo

Rome, April 23 - Luca Morisi, a spin doctor who works for Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, is at the centre of a furore after posting a photo on social media in which the League leader is depicted carrying a machine gun. In the post, Morisi told people who wanted to hurl mud at Salvini ahead of next month's European elections that they should know he is "armed". The opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said Morisi should quit. Salvini, however, blasted the case as a "pointless" row.