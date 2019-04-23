Man wearing crucifix stabbed in Rome says Salvini
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Rome
23 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 23 - A Moroccan national stabbed a man wearing a crucifix at Rome's central Termini train station, Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday. The minister said he had written to Italy's prefects and police chiefs after the attack, telling them to "increase checks and attention in places of aggregation of Islamic citizens in order to prevent any type of violence against innocent citizens".
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su