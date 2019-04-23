Eight regions on alert due to weather

Rome, April 23 - Eight Italian regions have been put on alert due to a wave a bad weather than claimed one life at the weekend. A French tourist drowned when his yacht capsized off Sardinia in rough waters on Sunday. The regions on alert are Liguria, Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Veneto, Tuscany, Umbria and Lazio. Heavy rain and strong winds had made it necessary to halt ferry services between mainland Sicily and the Aeolian Islands, although these have now resumed.