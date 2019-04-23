We won't bring down govt after EU elections - Salvini

Man wearing crucifix stabbed in Rome says Salvini
Rome
23 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 23 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Tuesday dismissed speculation that his League party could break off its alliance with the 5-Star Movement after May's European elections and bring down the government. "No we have got too much too do," Salvini told RAI radio when asked about this possibility. "The League doesn't want to bring all this down".
