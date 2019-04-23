Tennis: Fognini hungry for more after 1st Masters 1000 win

Rome, April 23 - Italy's Fabio Fognini has said he has no intention of letting up after winning his first Masters 1000 championship at the weekend, with a place in the top 10 of the world rankings and a grand slam title among the possible new targets. After knocking out Rafa Nadal in the semi-finals, Fognini clinched the Monte Carlo Masters with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Dusan Lajovic 6-3, 6-4 in Sunday's final. The 31-year-old is widely recognized as one of the most talented players on the tour, but he has at times been let down by his explosive personality. But he seems to have found more stability on and off the court thanks to his marriage to former US Open champion Flavia Pennetta, with whom he has a little boy. "I have refound myself after a dark period in which I touched the bottom," Fognini told Sky. "I was negative with myself. "The good thing about this sport is that you can go from the bottom to the top in a week. "It's just necessary to keep going. "Obviously now I'm dreaming of (winning) something else. "I can put an asterisk next to this and said I've done it. "Flavia won and Masters and then (a grand slam). It's everyone's dream and I know that it's truly difficult".