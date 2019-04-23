Salvini reiterates opposition to 'Save Rome' measures

Rome, April 23 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he remains against the so-called 'Save Rome' measures that had been expected to be part of a government package aimed at boosting growth. "We don't give gifts to anyone," League leader Salvini told RAI radio when asked about the measures that would see a chunk of the city of Rome's big debt transferred to the State. The League's government coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement, is in favour of the measures, which, among other things, would reportedly make it easier to negotiate lower interest on the capital's debt. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi is an M5S member. "There can be no Save-Raggi intervention when there are lots of Italian councils in difficulty and in need," Salvini said. "You either help everyone (or no one). There are no first-class and second-class citizens and there are no first-class and second-class mayors".