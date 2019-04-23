Martedì 23 Aprile 2019 | 12:57

Rome
Man wearing crucifix stabbed in Rome says Salvini

Rome
Calls for Salvini spin-doctor to quit over machine-gun photo

Rome
Eight regions on alert due to weather

Rome
We won't bring down govt after EU elections - Salvini

Rome
Salvini reiterates opposition to 'Save Rome' measures

Rome
Tennis: Fognini hungry for more after 1st Masters 1000 win

Rome
Soccer: Juve celebrate historic 8th title on the trot

Crotone
INPS official hospitalized for stress after comments outcry

Rome
Half of basic income payments 300-700 euros - INPS

Rome
PD chief calls on Salvini-Di Maio to quit for snap vote

Rome
Italy-France working for Libya ceasefire - Moavero

Il primo gradino di una scalache porta molto più in alto

Il primo gradino di una scala
che porta molto più in alto

 

BrindisiVento forte
Brindisi, maltempo blocca nel porto traghetto per Valona

TarantoL'operazione dei cc
Laterza, ruba alcol, soldi e tabacchi in un bar: arrestato 40enne

PotenzaPetrolio lucano
Basilicata, Rockhopper rilancia: è scontro con Di Maio

BariLotta alla droga
Monopoli, nascondeva nel giardino di casa cocaina e olio di hashish: in manette 33enne

MateraMobilità green
Matera, il Comune sosterrà l’uso di biciclette elettriche

HomeIl martedì dei leccesi
A Lecce la Pasquetta continua con «Lu riu»: tra pic nic e musica

FoggiaOccupazione
Foggia, nuove assunzioni in Camera di commercio

BatDiscariche a cielo aperto
Campi come discariche allarme rifiuti nel Nord Barese

Mola, tra i rifiuti trova gratta e vinci fortunato: 100mila euro a ex pescatore

Monopoli, si soffoca con un boccone di carne: morto 26enne

Taranto, ricoverato dopo incidente si getta dalla finestra dell'ospedale: morto 29enne

Incidente stradale sulla Terlizzi - Molfetta: muore una ragazza

Cambio set per Checco Zalone: da Gravina si sposta ad Acquaviva

Rome

Surprise package Atalanta beat Napoli to boost CL hopes

Rome, April 23 - Juventus fans are still savouring their team clinching a historic eighth consecutive Serie A title thanks to Saturday's 2-1 win over Fiorentina. The Turin giants wrapped up their 35th scudetto in their history with five games to spare thanks to a header by Alex Sandro and a German Pezzella own goal. It means that Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid in the closed season, has become the first player to win a league title in England, Spain and Italy. The Portugal star played a key role in the triumphant campaign and has scored 19 goals in Serie A so far this season. Surprise package Atalanta, meanwhile, boosted their hopes of finishing in the top four to qualify for next season's Champions League by coming from behind to win 2-1 at second-placed Napoli on Monday. The Bergamo team are level on points with fourth-placed AC Milan, who have a better record in the head-to-heads and drew 1-1 at Parma at the weekend. Third-placed Inter tied 1-1 at home with AS Roma, who are one point behind Atalanta in sixth. Torino climbed to seventh with a 1-0 win at Genoa. Lazio are eight, four points adrift of the Champions League qualification zone, after a shock 2-1 home defeat to already-relegated bottom side Chievo.

