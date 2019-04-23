Soccer: Juve celebrate historic 8th title on the trot

Rome, April 23 - Juventus fans are still savouring their team clinching a historic eighth consecutive Serie A title thanks to Saturday's 2-1 win over Fiorentina. The Turin giants wrapped up their 35th scudetto in their history with five games to spare thanks to a header by Alex Sandro and a German Pezzella own goal. It means that Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid in the closed season, has become the first player to win a league title in England, Spain and Italy. The Portugal star played a key role in the triumphant campaign and has scored 19 goals in Serie A so far this season. Surprise package Atalanta, meanwhile, boosted their hopes of finishing in the top four to qualify for next season's Champions League by coming from behind to win 2-1 at second-placed Napoli on Monday. The Bergamo team are level on points with fourth-placed AC Milan, who have a better record in the head-to-heads and drew 1-1 at Parma at the weekend. Third-placed Inter tied 1-1 at home with AS Roma, who are one point behind Atalanta in sixth. Torino climbed to seventh with a 1-0 win at Genoa. Lazio are eight, four points adrift of the Champions League qualification zone, after a shock 2-1 home defeat to already-relegated bottom side Chievo.