Domenica 21 Aprile 2019 | 16:18

Crotone
INPS official hospitalized for stress after comments outcry

Rome
Half of basic income payments 300-700 euros - INPS

Rome
PD chief calls on Salvini-Di Maio to quit for snap vote

Rome
Italy-France working for Libya ceasefire - Moavero

Catania
Jail breaker caught near Catania

Rome
League in capital says it is against 'Save Rome' measures

Rome
League in capital says it is against 'Save Rome' measures

Rome
Cantone suggests Salvini is wrong on Siri case

Venice
Elderly man stabs wife to death in Venice

Turin
Soccer: Champions regret but great season - Allegri

Rome
75 kids among 240 killed in Libya conflict - doctors

Il primo gradino di una scalache porta molto più in alto

Il primo gradino di una scala
che porta molto più in alto

 

LecceIl caso
Lo operano per un'ernia, gli tolgono un testicolo: risarcito

BariL'intervento
Quei ritratti dell'Emiliano «pittore»

HomeIl messaggio
Lino Banfi a Canosa, gli auguri con la Gazzetta: «Buona Pesqua»

FoggiaSpaccio
San Severo, la droga tra i panini: arrestato un fornaio

PotenzaLa nuova giunta
Regione Basilicata, Laguardia verso la vicepresidenza

MateraDai Carabinieri
Ferrandina, spacciava in circolo ricreativo: arrestato 27enne

TarantoSanità
Taranto, 4 anni per avere una diagnosi: denunciata la Asl

BrindisiCuriosità
Ponte festività, i vip nel Brindisino: ecco gli arrivi e i «ritrovi»

Incidente stradale sulla Terlizzi - Molfetta: muore una ragazza

E a Pasqua si scopre il delitto contro il Sud

Conte torna in Puglia per 100 anni Bcc di San Giovanni Rotondo

Neonato morto dopo parto in casa a Bari: indaga la Procura

Moto contro auto sulla Monopoli-Alberobello: muore un 54enne

Rome

Party says Mayor Raggi unable to give prospects to the city

Rome, April 19 - The head of the League party in the Rome council assembly said Friday that he was against the so-called 'Save Rome' package on the grounds that Mayor Virginia Raggi is unable to administer the city properly. The 'Save Rome' measures to guarantee the city council liquidity and take it out of an extraordinary administration regime over its high debt had been set to feature in the central government's decree aimed at boosting growth. But after League leader and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini expressed reservations, the party's branch in the city has come out fully against. Raggi is a member of the 5-Star Movement, which is allied with the League for the coalition supporting the central government, but the parties are not partners at the local level. "The 'Save Rome' package is not convincing because the mayor had not given any real prospects for the city's development," said Maurizio Politi, the League caucus head in the Rome assembly. "The government is ready to help Rome, the League first and foremost. "The real problem is that the M5S has not offered any vision for the city in three years (at the helm of the administration). "Everything has gotten worse and Raggi is not capable of administering". On Thursday Salvini, who is also interior minister, said Raggi was not up to the job and should move aside.

