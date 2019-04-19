No imminent Libya migrant danger - Conte

Half of basic income payments 300-700 euros - INPS
Rome
19 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 19 - There is no imminent danger of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing the conflict in Libya, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday night. "At the moment there is no picture of imminent danger", he said. Explosions rocked Tripoli Thursday night as eastern strongman General Khalifa Haftar's forced drew closer to the Libyan capital. On Thursday the UN-backed government in Tripoli issued an arrest warrant for Khalifa and accused France of backing him.
