Venerdì 19 Aprile 2019 | 20:15

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Half of basic income payments 300-700 euros - INPS

Half of basic income payments 300-700 euros - INPS

 
Rome
PD chief calls on Salvini-Di Maio to quit for snap vote

PD chief calls on Salvini-Di Maio to quit for snap vote

 
Rome
Italy-France working for Libya ceasefire - Moavero

Italy-France working for Libya ceasefire - Moavero

 
Catania
Jail breaker caught near Catania

Jail breaker caught near Catania

 
Rome
League in capital says it is against 'Save Rome' measures

League in capital says it is against 'Save Rome' measures

 
Rome
Cantone suggests Salvini is wrong on Siri case

Cantone suggests Salvini is wrong on Siri case

 
Venice
Elderly man stabs wife to death in Venice

Elderly man stabs wife to death in Venice

 
Turin
Soccer: Champions regret but great season - Allegri

Soccer: Champions regret but great season - Allegri

 
Rome
75 kids among 240 killed in Libya conflict - doctors

75 kids among 240 killed in Libya conflict - doctors

 
Rome
Swimmer Vergani tests positive for cannabis

Swimmer Vergani tests positive for cannabis

 
Rome
Spending review can't raise 23 bn in months - Cottarelli

Spending review can't raise 23 bn in months - Cottarelli

 

Il Biancorosso

IL COMMENTO
Il primo gradino di una scalache porta molto più in alto

Il primo gradino di una scala
che porta molto più in alto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceLa decisione
Lecce, accusati di aver causato morte 87enne: assolti 4 medici

Lecce, accusati di aver causato morte 87enne: assolti 4 medici

 
HomeIl 4 maggio
Conte torna in Puglia per 100 anni Bcc di San Giovanni Rotondo

Conte torna in Puglia per 100 anni Bcc di San Giovanni Rotondo

 
PhotoNewsSettimana santa
Venerdì Santo in Puglia, la processione con i 10 misteri a Bari e Foggia

Venerdì Santo in Puglia, la processione con i 10 misteri a Bari e Foggia

 
BrindisiIl batterio killer
Xylella, Cia annuncia: «in corso eradicazioni di 12 alberi nel Brindisino»

Xylella, Cia annuncia: «in corso eradicazioni di 12 alberi nel Brindisino»

 
TarantoA grottaglie (Ta)
Cinzella Festival: nella line-up anche gli Afterhours, oltre a Franz Ferdinand, Marlene Kuntz, White Lies

Cinzella Festival: nella line-up anche gli Afterhours, oltre a Franz Ferdinand, Marlene Kuntz, White Lies

 
Materavittima un materano
Compra iPhone 7 sul web a 200€, ma è una truffa: una denuncia

Compra iPhone 7 sul web a 200€, ma è una truffa: una denuncia

 
PotenzaL'annuncio
Fca, Melfi: sindacati, a maggio alcuni stop a produzione

Fca, Melfi: sindacati, a maggio alcuni stop a produzione

 
BatÈ incensurato
Andria, in casa un market della droga: arrestato 25enne

Andria, in casa un market della droga: arrestato 25enne

 
Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Locorotondo, i vigili urbani fermano il pellegrino Bruno e la sua asinella

Locorotondo, pace fatta tra pellegrino Bruno con la sua asinella e i vigili

Troina - Bari: la diretta della partita

Il Bari batte il Troina e vola in Serie C, i tifosi acclamano i galletti in aeroporto FOTO/VIDEO Rivedi la diretta

Calcio, anche il piccolo Picerno arriva in C: squadra di un paese di 5mila anime

Calcio, il Picerno arriva in C: aggrediti 3 calciatori del Taranto
La squadra fa ricorso

La Xylella a Bari: trovata sputacchina a Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio»

Xylella, trovato insetto vettore a Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio» Camera approva il decreto

Rome

Half of basic income payments 300-700 euros - INPS

21% getting over 750 euros a month says social security agency

Half of basic income payments 300-700 euros - INPS

Rome, April 19 - INPS said Friday that half of the people who have been granted the 'citizenship wage' get between 300 and 750 euros a month from the government's new basic income. "Almost 337,000 basic incomes, 71% of the 472,970 claims processed so far by INPS, are over 300 euros," the pensions and social security agency said. INPS said that 58% of the total were getting under 500 euros though. It said 21% of claimants were receiving over 750 euros a month. The amount granted under the new system depends on various factors, such as the number of people in a household and whether the claimant has other forms of income or owns their home. Earlier on Friday INPS President Pasquale Tridico dismissed reports that the 'citizenship wage' was extremely low for many claimants. "Lots of falsehood is going around," Tridico said when asked about people complaining that they had been granted a monthly payment of as little as 40 euros. "Only 7% of the people who obtained the citizenship wage got between 40 and 50 euros - just 30,000 people".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati