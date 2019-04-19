Venerdì 19 Aprile 2019 | 20:16

Half of basic income payments 300-700 euros - INPS

PD chief calls on Salvini-Di Maio to quit for snap vote

Italy-France working for Libya ceasefire - Moavero

Jail breaker caught near Catania

League in capital says it is against 'Save Rome' measures

Cantone suggests Salvini is wrong on Siri case

Elderly man stabs wife to death in Venice

Soccer: Champions regret but great season - Allegri

75 kids among 240 killed in Libya conflict - doctors

Swimmer Vergani tests positive for cannabis

Spending review can't raise 23 bn in months - Cottarelli

Il primo gradino di una scala
Lecce, accusati di aver causato morte 87enne: assolti 4 medici

Conte torna in Puglia per 100 anni Bcc di San Giovanni Rotondo

Venerdì Santo in Puglia, la processione con i 10 misteri a Bari e Foggia

Xylella, Cia annuncia: «in corso eradicazioni di 12 alberi nel Brindisino»

Cinzella Festival: nella line-up anche gli Afterhours, oltre a Franz Ferdinand, Marlene Kuntz, White Lies

Compra iPhone 7 sul web a 200€, ma è una truffa: una denuncia

Fca, Melfi: sindacati, a maggio alcuni stop a produzione

Andria, in casa un market della droga: arrestato 25enne

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Locorotondo, i vigili urbani fermano il pellegrino Bruno e la sua asinella

Troina - Bari: la diretta della partita

Calcio, anche il piccolo Picerno arriva in C: squadra di un paese di 5mila anime

La squadra fa ricorso

La Xylella a Bari: trovata sputacchina a Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio»

PD chief calls on Salvini-Di Maio to quit for snap vote

Govt has 'dragged nation into a swamp' says Zingaretti

Rome, April 19 - Democratic Party (PD) chief Nicola Zingaretti called Friday for the current Italian government to "go home". "If they can't handle it and all they do is fight all the time, it is better that they go home and elections are held again, letting Italians decide. We've had enough of hypocrisy and playing around," the leader of the opposition centre-left party wrote regarding tension with the government. "The 'accomplices and allies' (Deputy Premiers Matteo) Salvini and (Luigi) Di Maio fight over everything but refuse to leave their positions. The cost of this paralysis is very serious and Italians are paying the price. "They are bringing in higher taxes, higher VAT, cuts to social services, and they have isolated Italy in the world. They have dragged the nation into a swamp." He went on to say that Italy needs "work, investment, infrastructure, incentives for businesses, a worthy foreign policy, and wage increases. There is the need for a vision for the future founded on environmental and social sustainability."

