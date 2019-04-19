PD chief calls on Salvini-Di Maio to quit for snap vote

Rome, April 19 - Democratic Party (PD) chief Nicola Zingaretti called Friday for the current Italian government to "go home". "If they can't handle it and all they do is fight all the time, it is better that they go home and elections are held again, letting Italians decide. We've had enough of hypocrisy and playing around," the leader of the opposition centre-left party wrote regarding tension with the government. "The 'accomplices and allies' (Deputy Premiers Matteo) Salvini and (Luigi) Di Maio fight over everything but refuse to leave their positions. The cost of this paralysis is very serious and Italians are paying the price. "They are bringing in higher taxes, higher VAT, cuts to social services, and they have isolated Italy in the world. They have dragged the nation into a swamp." He went on to say that Italy needs "work, investment, infrastructure, incentives for businesses, a worthy foreign policy, and wage increases. There is the need for a vision for the future founded on environmental and social sustainability."