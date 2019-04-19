Venerdì 19 Aprile 2019 | 16:54

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
League in capital says it is against 'Save Rome' measures

League in capital says it is against 'Save Rome' measures

 
Rome
Cantone suggests Salvini is wrong on Siri case

Cantone suggests Salvini is wrong on Siri case

 
Venice
Elderly man stabs wife to death in Venice

Elderly man stabs wife to death in Venice

 
Turin
Soccer: Champions regret but great season - Allegri

Soccer: Champions regret but great season - Allegri

 
Rome
75 kids among 240 killed in Libya conflict - doctors

75 kids among 240 killed in Libya conflict - doctors

 
Rome
Swimmer Vergani tests positive for cannabis

Swimmer Vergani tests positive for cannabis

 
Rome
Spending review can't raise 23 bn in months - Cottarelli

Spending review can't raise 23 bn in months - Cottarelli

 
Rome
Let's get ready to fight for years - Greta

Let's get ready to fight for years - Greta

 
Vatican City
Pope to highlight migrants' plight during Way of the Cross

Pope to highlight migrants' plight during Way of the Cross

 
Rome
Let's get ready to fight for years - Greta

Let's get ready to fight for years - Greta

 
Venice
Parents ask to sack teacher who lauded Nazis

Parents ask to sack teacher who lauded Nazis

 

Il Biancorosso

IL COMMENTO
Il primo gradino di una scalache porta molto più in alto

Il primo gradino di una scala
che porta molto più in alto

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BrindisiIl batterio killer
Xylella, Cia annuncia: «in corso eradicazioni di 12 alberi nel Brindisino»

Xylella, Cia annuncia: «in corso eradicazioni di 12 alberi nel Brindisino»

 
BariLa scomparsa
Bari piange il professor Domenico D'Oria: il cordoglio di Decaro e Emiliano

Bari piange il professor Domenico D'Oria: il cordoglio di Decaro e Emiliano

 
TarantoA grottaglie (Ta)
Cinzella Festival: nella line-up anche gli Afterhours, oltre a Franz Ferdinand, Marlene Kuntz, White Lies

Cinzella Festival: nella line-up anche gli Afterhours, oltre a Franz Ferdinand, Marlene Kuntz, White Lies

 
Materavittima un materano
Compra iPhone 7 sul web a 200€, ma è una truffa: una denuncia

Compra iPhone 7 sul web a 200€, ma è una truffa: una denuncia

 
PotenzaL'annuncio
Fca, Melfi: sindacati, a maggio alcuni stop a produzione

Fca, Melfi: sindacati, a maggio alcuni stop a produzione

 
LecceVerso il voto
«Santini» elettorali per strada, a Lecce appello al senso civico

«Santini» elettorali per strada, a Lecce appello al senso civico

 
FoggiaAccoglienza
Borgo Mezzanone, migranti cercano un altro ghetto

Borgo Mezzanone, migranti cercano un altro ghetto

 
BatÈ incensurato
Andria, in casa un market della droga: arrestato 25enne

Andria, in casa un market della droga: arrestato 25enne

 
Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Gravina, ecco il «Sushi bar» di Checco Zalone sul set di Tolo Tolo

Locorotondo, i vigili urbani fermano il pellegrino Bruno e la sua asinella

Locorotondo, pace fatta tra pellegrino Bruno con la sua asinella e i vigili

Troina - Bari: la diretta della partita

Il Bari batte il Troina e vola in Serie C, i tifosi acclamano i galletti in aeroporto FOTO/VIDEO Rivedi la diretta

Calcio, anche il piccolo Picerno arriva in C: squadra di un paese di 5mila anime

Calcio, anche il piccolo Picerno arriva in C: aggrediti 3 calciatori del Taranto

La Xylella a Bari: trovata sputacchina a Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio»

Xylella, trovato insetto vettore a Triggiano. «Ulivi a rischio» Camera approva il decreto

Calcio, anche il piccolo Picerno arriva in C: squadra di un paese di 5mila anime

Calcio, anche il piccolo Picerno arriva in C: aggrediti 3 calciatori del Taranto

Settimana Santa in Puglia, i riti a Taranto e a Molfetta: bagno di folla per i "perdoni"

Settimana Santa in Puglia, i riti a Taranto: bagno di folla per i "perdoni"

Palagiustizia Bari, i penalisti: «Il polo non è nel programma dei candidati sindaci»

Palagiustizia Bari, i penalisti: «Il polo non è nel programma dei candidati sindaci»

Bari, inaugurata opera di Tremlett «Wall Surface», dedicata a gallerista Marilena Bonomo

Bari, inaugurata opera di Tremlett «Wall Surface», dedicata a gallerista Marilena Bonomo

Rome

League in capital says it is against 'Save Rome' measures

Party says Mayor Raggi unable to give prospects to the city

League in capital says it is against 'Save Rome' measures

Rome, April 19 - The head of the League party in the Rome council assembly said Friday that he was against the so-called 'Save Rome' package on the grounds that Mayor Virginia Raggi is unable to administer the city properly. The 'Save Rome' measures to guarantee the city council liquidity and take it out of an extraordinary administration regime over its high debt had been set to feature in the central government's decree aimed at boosting growth. But after League leader and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini expressed reservations, the party's branch in the city has come out fully against. Raggi is a member of the 5-Star Movement, which is allied with the League for the coalition supporting the central government, but the parties are not partners at the local level. "The 'Save Rome' package is not convincing because the mayor had not given any real prospects for the city's development," said Maurizio Politi, the League caucus head in the Rome assembly. "The government is ready to help Rome, the League first and foremost. "The real problem is that the M5S has not offered any vision for the city in three years (at the helm of the administration). "Everything has gotten worse and Raggi is not capable of administering". On Thursday Salvini, who is also interior minister, said Raggi was not up to the job and should move aside.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati