Cantone suggests Salvini is wrong on Siri case

Rome, April 19 - Raffaele Cantone, the head of Italian anti-corruption agency ANAC, said Friday that he disagreed with Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini over the case of Transport Undersecretary Armando Siri. Siri, a member of Salvini's League party, is under investigation over an alleged bribe to modify a norm to be inserted into the 2018 DEF economic blueprint which would have favoured funding for firms operating in the renewable energy sector. The norm was never approved and Siri has said he has done nothing wrong. Salvini has rejected calls for the dismissal of Siri, who in the past plea-bargained a conviction in a fraudulent bankruptcy case. "As far as I'm concerned, someone who plea bargains for bankruptcy is guilty of bankruptcy," Cantone told Radio Capital when asked about Salvini calling Siri an "honest, unblemished person". "I think that (fraudulent) bankruptcy is a serious crime. Clearly Minister Salvini thinks differently". Cantone also criticised the government's 'unblock worksites' decree designed to make it easier for public contracts to be awarded. "I think it's dangerous," he said.