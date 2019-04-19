Elderly man stabs wife to death in Venice

Venice, April 19 - An elderly man stabbed his elderly wife to death in Venice on Friday, local sources said. The man killed her with a single knife stroke to the chest, before swallowing a lot of sleeping pills and passing out, they said. The flying squad and the SUEM emergency medical service rushed to the scene. The SUEM specialists took the man to hospital. The incident took place in the Castello district of the lagoon city. The victim was 82 and the alleged murderer 85, police said. The woman had been seriously ill and bed-ridden for some time, they said. The man is still unconscious in hospital. The alarm was raised by a carer who found the door locked and a piece of paper attached to it saying Don't Open, Call The Police.