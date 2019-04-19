Soccer: Champions regret but great season - Allegri

Turin, April 19 - Juventus are feeling "regret" at exiting the Champions League after a quarterfinal defeat to Ajax but have still had a "great season" with their eighth straight scudetto, coach Massimiliano Allegri said Friday. "There's regret for the Champions (League), but the verdict must be accepted, without seeking alibis and justifications, because these things are only used by those who don't win," he said. "But in any case for Juve it has been a great season because with the scudetto we will bring home 50% of the trophies". He added: "if tomorrow (against Fiorentina) we win the scudetto, it would be crazy not to celebrate". "The title is still a great result considering the many injuries the season has been studded with". Commenting on a viral video of Cristiano Ronaldo brushing his backside as if to see 'we shat ourselves', Allegri said "he's disappointed as we all are. "But he is the future, he'll play a great championship next year too".